Entertainment Weekly just released their Summer Preview issue cover, and the mag reports that Queer Eye Season 2 has a premiere date!

So mark your calendars, the Fab 5 will be back on Netflix June 15th.

Who gave us permission? -- New episodes June 15 -- pic.twitter.com/6yp3r2HnpW — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) May 24, 2018

Click here to read more!