Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Postponing Their Honeymoon

The royal couple won't be jetting off on their honeymoon anytime soon.

According to Kensington Palace spokeman Jason Knauf, “The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway.”

The couple have put their honeymoon on hold and will be attending their first royal engagement as a married couple only a week after the wedding.

So where will they go when they do take time away from their royal duties?

Travel + Leisure previously confirmed that the couple intends to visit Namibia’s Hoanib Valley Camp, a luxury camp that is "surrounded by towering mountains, sand dunes and huge expanses of desert. It is also home to unique wildlife, which is a major draw for Harry. Conservation efforts in Africa are one of the royal’s principle causes," says People Magazine.