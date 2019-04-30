5 ways having a pet positively affects your children
In case you were considering adopting an animal soon.
April 30, 2019
(KYKY) — Parents that are considering adding a dog or cat to their family could be making a positive impact on their child. Here are five ways how:
- Having to care for a pet helps a child build a sense of responsibility and helps them build confidence.
- Caring for a pet can also teach a child about empathy.
- It can also give them an opportunity to experience love from their pet.
- For younger children, having a pet around that they can talk to helps with their language development.
- Pets also provide an opportunity for physical exercise and playing.
© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.