5 ways having a pet positively affects your children

(KYKY) — Parents that are considering adding a dog or cat to their family could be making a positive impact on their child. Here are five ways how:

Having to care for a pet helps a child build a sense of responsibility and helps them build confidence. Caring for a pet can also teach a child about empathy. It can also give them an opportunity to experience love from their pet. For younger children, having a pet around that they can talk to helps with their language development. Pets also provide an opportunity for physical exercise and playing.

