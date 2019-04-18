Polo Ralph Lauren store

Joe Scarnici / Stringer

Polo Ralph Lauren creates 'Earth Polo' from recycled plastic

The company is committing to prevent 170 million bottles from reaching the world’s landfills and oceans by 2025.

April 18, 2019
Categories: 
Headlines

NEW YORK (KYKY) — Polo Ralph Lauren has revealed a shirt made out of recycled plastic just in time for Earth Day.

The "Earth Polo" is available in four colors for both men and women and runs around $90 on Ralph Lauren's website.

Click here to read more.

© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved. 

Tags: 
Polo Ralph Lauren
Earth Day
recycle
plastic
fashion