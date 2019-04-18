Polo Ralph Lauren creates 'Earth Polo' from recycled plastic

NEW YORK (KYKY) — Polo Ralph Lauren has revealed a shirt made out of recycled plastic just in time for Earth Day.

The "Earth Polo" is available in four colors for both men and women and runs around $90 on Ralph Lauren's website.

