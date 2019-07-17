Catch 'em all at this Pokémon-themed pop-up coming to STL

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — For grown-ups who love Pokémon, and booze ... it's Pokébar!

The Pokémon-inspired pop-up bar is coming to St. Louis in early 2020. It's already traveled to London, Dublin and Liverpool.

Where exactly it'll pop-up in St. Louis is still a secret, but a ticket will cost you $45 and includes Pokémon trivia, interactive games, card battles and Pokémon-themed food and drink.

Those under 21 are welcome, however, they must be accompanied by an adult.

It's scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 15, 2020.

