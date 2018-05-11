Pizza Hut Is Now Delivering Beer With Pizza

We all know that pizza and beer are the perfect combo for any sport watching, birthday celebrating, or general partying that you may do.

Now, Pizza Hut is delivering this iconic duo right to your door!

Pizza Hut first began to offer six-packs of beer for delivery at select locations throughout Arizona late last year and recently expanded the program into California. It sounds like they will likely be expanding to other areas soon.

Zipporah Allen, the chief market officer of Pizza Hut, says "Many Pizza Hut restaurants are already licensed to serve and distribute beer, without third party services, additional fees, or extended wait times. Expanding the pilot program is a natural way for Pizza Hut to get our customers the perfect pizza and beer combo they're craving, delivered right to their doors."

This would make Pizza Hut the first large pizza chain in the country to offer the option of beer delivery. CHEERS!