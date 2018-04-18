Pink's Reaction To Being On The Cover of PEOPLE's 2018 Beautiful Issue Is Priceless

PEOPLE's 2018 Beautiful issue, renamed from the World's Most Beautiful Issue, was graced this week by a well deserving Pink and her two children.

Pink, who has long been an advocate for changing beauty stereotypes, admits she "laughed out loud" after learning about the title.

Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres for her show airing Wednesday, Pink joked, “I feel more beautiful and I’ve decided that for the whole week that the magazine is out no one is allowed to look me directly in my eyes.”

So what does beauty really mean to her? “There’s nothing wrong with beautiful and there’s nothing wrong with beautiful on the inside, beautiful on the outside. It’s all different shades, it’s all different sizes. It means whatever it means to you,” she said.

For more of Pink's interview with Ellen, check out the full article from PEOPLE here.