Pink Stands Her Ground To Paparazzi About Faking Sick and Just Being A Mom

Pink is well known for speaking her mind but also telling the truth. It's one reason why her fans are extremely loyal.

Recently she had to do some damage control herself by calling out the paparazzi and media that have been spreading "sick" lies about her canceling a show in Australia to "chill" on the beach with her daughter instead.

Here is her side of the story... the truth.

"I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not canceling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. I will see everyone tomorrow whether I’m better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I’m sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards."

Justin Timberlake was the first to standup and have Pink's back.

“I’m sorry, sis. But, I gotta jump in too…you won’t find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman,” he wrote in a long defense of the superstar." Timberlake said.

“Thanks for the vote of confidence. It’s been a privilege to know you, sir. Congrats on your beautiful family and on the legacy you leave and continue to build. I’ll open for you anytime ,” Pink wrote back.