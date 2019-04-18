full moon

The 'Pink Moon' won't really be pink, but here's what is

April's full moon will be Friday night

April 18, 2019
ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — Our next full moon will rise over North America on Good Friday, April 19, but the moon won't look pink like the name suggests.

This Friday's Pink Moon got its name because of tiny pink wildflowers called Phlox that usually bloom around the same time, according to the Farmers' Almanac.

phlox flowers

The moon will actually look a deep orange as it begins to rise over North America around 8 p.m.

