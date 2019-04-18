The 'Pink Moon' won't really be pink, but here's what is

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — Our next full moon will rise over North America on Good Friday, April 19, but the moon won't look pink like the name suggests.

This Friday's Pink Moon got its name because of tiny pink wildflowers called Phlox that usually bloom around the same time, according to the Farmers' Almanac.

The moon will actually look a deep orange as it begins to rise over North America around 8 p.m.

Click here to read more.

© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.