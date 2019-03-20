Pic: Jessica Simpson Welcomes Baby Girl

Jessica Simpson just released a photo of her newborn, which now makes her a family of five!

She welcomed a baby girl named Birdie Mae on Tuesday, and she announced via Instagram on Wednesday.

Little Birdie weighed in at 10 pounds, 13 ounces.

This is the third child for Simpson, 38, and husband Eric Johnson, 39. Their new bundle of joy joins sister Maxwell Drew, 6, and brother Ace Knute, 5.

