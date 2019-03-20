Pic: Jessica Simpson Welcomes Baby Girl
Jessica Simpson just released a photo of her newborn, which now makes her a family of five!
She welcomed a baby girl named Birdie Mae on Tuesday, and she announced via Instagram on Wednesday.
Little Birdie weighed in at 10 pounds, 13 ounces.
We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. 3.19.19 10 Pounds 13 Ounces
This is the third child for Simpson, 38, and husband Eric Johnson, 39. Their new bundle of joy joins sister Maxwell Drew, 6, and brother Ace Knute, 5.