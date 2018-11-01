Photo: DMV Worker Dressed as Sloth From "Zootopia"

It's funny 'cause it's true!

On Wednesday, folks on the internet had a good Halloween laugh when a pic went viral of a DMV employee dressed as a sloth. The costume was a nod to a scene from the 2016 Disney flick Zootopia when the lead characters are frustrated by an actual sloth working veeeeery slowwwwwly at a DMV office while they're trying to crack a case. Speaking of moving slowly, The Salt Lake Tribune reports that while the photo just went viral--and was believed to be taken this week at a DMV in Utah--it's actually a photo from Halloween 2017 and was taken at a DMV in California.