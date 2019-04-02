PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese Supports St. Louis Bagel Slicing
April 2, 2019
St. Louis bagels finally have the support they've been waiting for.
Philadelphia Cream cheese is sticking with the bagel and gave their full support to the St. Louis Style slice.
We don't just stand with St. Louis, we slice with St. Louis! Today, we're launching our latest schmear, #StLouisStyle. One brick. Ten slices. Yeah, we’re going there. Find us in the dairy aisle. #Bagelgate #ItMustBeThePhilly pic.twitter.com/rATxIpw5fL— PHILADELPHIA (@LoveMyPhilly) April 1, 2019