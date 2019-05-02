'Star Wars' actor who played Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew, dies

BOYD, Texas (KYKY) — The actor known for his beloved portrayal of Chewbacca in the original Star Wars triology, Peter Mayhew, has died. He was 74.

The English actor died Tuesday, April 30, however, the family of Mayhew announced the news from his Twitter account @TheWookieeRoars Thursday afternoon.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

Before his passing, Mayhew founded the Peter Mayhew Foundation, "supporting everything from individuals and camilies in crisis situations to food and supplies for children of Venezuela during their recent road to freedom," a statement said.

His is survived by his three children and wife, Angie, who will "take the helm as his voice" for the organization.

A private memorial service will be held June 29, with a public one taking place in December in Los Angeles.

Watch some of Chewbacca's best moments here:

Video of CHEWBACCA BEST MOMENTS

© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.