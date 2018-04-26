People Are Freaking Out About Kanye's Pro Trump Tweets

In case you missed it, there has been some serious love lately between the “Power” rapper, and President Donald J. Trump. On Wednesday, Kanye tweeted out a message of support for President Donald Trump, saying that he feels "love" for the president and the "mob can't make me not love him." Following the tweet, POTUS took notice and tweeted back, "Thank you Kanye, very cool."

Despite getting heat from Twitter and even some family members, Kanye continued to show his support this week when he stepped out wearing his newly signed red 'Make America Great Again' hat.

The saga continued when Kim Kardashian apparently stepped in asking Kanye to clarify his tweets, "my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself." However, when things got crazy she was also there to defend her man stating "He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America?"

Clearly, reactions to the Kanye and Trump 'bro-mance' have been mixed but one thing is for certain, West is well known for saying whatever he's thinking, when he thinks it, so I doubt this is the last time we are all surprised by what Mr. West has up his sleeve.