Zach Bryan "Plagiarizes" Split Announce From Armie Hammer

Hahaha. Gotta double check that stuff.

Well, it's proving to be a tough few days for former "Home Improvement" actor Zachery Ty Bryan.

Late Friday, Zachery was arrested by police in Eugene, Oregon, after allegedly strangling his new girlfriend following a night out at a club. Very serious matter.

But that kind of stuff makes the internet and Twitter users look at you closer. And Twitter user Casey Cline tweeted yesterday: 'I’m still stuck on this. Why did the oldest brother from Home Improvement plagiarize Armie Hammer’s divorce announcement? I need answers.' It's a word-for-word from a statement released by Call Me By Your Name star Hammer when he split from his wife last July.

Here it is...

"Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time. Thank you."

What? Yep. The old "cut/paste change names" move. Just changed out 13 for 14 years.

Been there - just not publically and this important.