You've Been Tagged!

You got tagged! How do you feel about it? “Well it depends. Do I look good??” THAT is the big question.

I was surprised to see that lots of people don’t like being tagged at all, even if they look great. An Elizabeth Arden survey found that 38% of Facebookers “get angry” when we are tagged and “feel that you shouldn’t be tagged without permission.”

Actually, I have thought that a time or two, but mostly I love the kindred spirit kind of vibe about it.

29% of women said they’ve untagged themselves because “they thought the picture made them look old.” Have you?

btw, the Jon Hamm movie TAG is NOT funny! I think they let the actors just say whatever they wanted.