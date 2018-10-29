Young Daughter Dresses Up as a "Exhausted Mom" for Halloween

So we're not sure if we should be offened or nominate this the best Halloween costume of the year.

Young Jillian Hartsock decided to dress up as an "exhausted mom", and she nailed it!

According to ScaryMommy, Hartsock got the idea from her own mom, Lindsay Hartsock, who’s a very tired mother, juggling lots of little ones, plus a business owner along with her husband Kyle.

This is one of those costumes that doesn't cost much, but is sure to be a fan favorite!

