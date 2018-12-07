Young Blues Fan Laila Anderson Found Her Match!!
December 7, 2018
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Young St. Louis Blues fan Laila Anderson has met her match.
The team announced this week that a bone marrow donor has been matched with the 10-year-old girl. She suffers from a rare disease called HLH and was having trouble finding a bone marrow donor.
The team didn't say who the donor was or whether the match came from a recent "Be The Match" drive during November 19th's game. However, the Blues do say the donor has agreed to help Anderson.
A bone marrow donor match has been found for young #stlblues fan Laila!!!
To learn how you can help others like Laila, please visit bethematch.org