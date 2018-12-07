Young Blues Fan Laila Anderson Found Her Match!!

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Young St. Louis Blues fan Laila Anderson has met her match.

The team announced this week that a bone marrow donor has been matched with the 10-year-old girl. She suffers from a rare disease called HLH and was having trouble finding a bone marrow donor.

The team didn't say who the donor was or whether the match came from a recent "Be The Match" drive during November 19th's game. However, the Blues do say the donor has agreed to help Anderson.

To learn how you can help others like Laila, please visit bethematch.org