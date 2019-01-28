What 3 Words Make Moms the Happiest?
January 28, 2019
Want to brighten your mother's day up really quickly? Folks took to Twitter on Monday to suggest several three-word scenarios or phrases that make moms the happiest. Fourteen of them are listed below; click on the link for many more:
- Yes, she's Catholic.
- I'm moving out.
- Did the dishes
- Here, more wine.
- Pee IN toilet.
- Call her, unprompted.
- I love you.
- Cleaned my room.
- Scotch, cigarette, coffee.
- Got tattoos removed.
- A spa day.
- Trip to Paris.
- I'll wash up.
- Solo Target run.