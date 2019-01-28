What 3 Words Make Moms the Happiest?

Want to brighten your mother's day up really quickly? Folks took to Twitter on Monday to suggest several three-word scenarios or phrases that make moms the happiest. Fourteen of them are listed below; click on the link for many more:

Yes, she's Catholic.

I'm moving out.

Did the dishes

Here, more wine.

Pee IN toilet.

Call her, unprompted.

I love you.

Cleaned my room.

Scotch, cigarette, coffee.

Got tattoos removed.

A spa day.

Trip to Paris.

I'll wash up.

Solo Target run.