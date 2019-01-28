What 3 Words Make Moms the Happiest?

Want to brighten your mother's day up really quickly? Folks took to Twitter on Monday to suggest several three-word scenarios or phrases that make moms the happiest. Fourteen of them are listed below; click on the link for many more:

 

  1. Yes, she's Catholic.
     
  2. I'm moving out.
     
  3. Did the dishes
     
  4. Here, more wine.
     
  5. Pee IN toilet.
     
  6. Call her, unprompted.
     
  7. I love you.
     
  8. Cleaned my room.
     
  9. Scotch, cigarette, coffee.
     
  10. Got tattoos removed.
     
  11. A spa day.
     
  12. Trip to Paris.
     
  13. I'll wash up.
     
  14. Solo Target run.
