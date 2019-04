Kelly Clarkson wrapped up her tour last night and definitely ended on a high note.

As she performed "Piece by Piece" her husband Brandon Blackstock stepped out just at the right moment and you can imagine what happened next.

Video of Kelly Clarkson gets surprised by her husband on stage while she preforms "piece by piece".

The Kelly Clarkson Show will make its television debut on Monday, September 9th, and will air at 2 p.m. ET, right before Ellen Degeneres's show at 3.