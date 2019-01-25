Watch: Check Out Zac Efron as Ted Bundy in First Trailer

From High School Musical to Hairspray and even Baywatch, Zac Efron goes from hunk to horror in his newest role as serial killer Ted Bundy.

The new film "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" paints a picture of Ted Bundy's crimes, arrest, and trial through the lens of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), who struggled with the question of Bundy’s innocence even after reporting her early suspicions to police.