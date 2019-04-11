Watch: Amy Poehler's 'Wine Country' Official Trailer Is Here

It's finally here! The highly anticipated Amy Poehler's Wine Country movie trailer was released today!

In honor of Rebecca's (Rachel Dratch) 50th birthday, Abby (Amy Poehler) plans a scenic Napa getaway with their best, longtime friends. Workaholic Catherine (Ana Gasteyer), post-op Val (Paula Pell), homebody Jenny (Emily Spivey), and weary mom Naomi (Maya Rudolph) are equally sold on the chance to relax and reconnect. Yet as the alcohol flows, real world uncertainties intrude on the punchlines and gossip, and the women begin questioning their friendships and futures. A hilarious and heartfelt comedy directed by Amy Poehler, Wine Country co-stars Tina Fey, Jason Schwartzman and Cherry Jones.

Friendship is a trip. Watch 'Wine Country' on Netflix May 10, 2019.