Vote: Who Did It Better? Demi Lovato or Me?

Doesn't my gingerbread house look delicious? (Top picture) Pretty much an exact Frank Lloyd Wright replica. Would you believe I spent over an hour working on that beautiful monument?

My icing was NOT doing the trick! Nothing would stick and stay up. Near the end of the sixty-eight minutes, I realized someone else in the family had taken one of my walls and eaten it! Not fair. We're talking about a load-bearing wall - that's an active structural element of any gingerbread building. What you see is the collapse.

Now the real question: whose looks better (and more artistic) Mine or Demi Lovato's? I can hear you already talking about mine, "But if I eat it, it won't be as beautiful anymore."

Demi sent out pics of hers to all of her fans yesterday. She said she "woke up filled with hope today." I bet the new Grammy nomination didn't hurt the mood either.

You be the judge! Who should win the battle??