Vote: Who Did It Better? Demi Lovato or Me?
"The Gingerbread House Disaster of 2018"
Doesn't my gingerbread house look delicious? (Top picture) Pretty much an exact Frank Lloyd Wright replica. Would you believe I spent over an hour working on that beautiful monument?
My icing was NOT doing the trick! Nothing would stick and stay up. Near the end of the sixty-eight minutes, I realized someone else in the family had taken one of my walls and eaten it! Not fair. We're talking about a load-bearing wall - that's an active structural element of any gingerbread building. What you see is the collapse.
Now the real question: whose looks better (and more artistic) Mine or Demi Lovato's? I can hear you already talking about mine, "But if I eat it, it won't be as beautiful anymore."
Demi sent out pics of hers to all of her fans yesterday. She said she "woke up filled with hope today." I bet the new Grammy nomination didn't hurt the mood either.
You be the judge! Who should win the battle??