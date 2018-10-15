The VERY Latest on the Ariana Grande/Pete Davidson Break-up

Active story here, hello! I have just a couple new items to share that have come out since this awesome huge announcement about the couple calling it quits.

Friends of the couple are sharing more intel as each hour goes by. They say the break-up happened in the AM yesterday (Sunday) after the engaged duo were together on the set of SNL the night before. It’s a shocker because at the show, Ariana was supporting Pete and hugging and kissing him.

Also, our original announcement mentioned us not hearing much from Ariana since her ex-boyfriend Mack Miller’s overdose death. Now it’s come out that Mack Miller’s death became a catalyst for Ariana breaking it off on Sunday.

A source close to AG and PD tell us ... Ariana was in an incredibly dark place following her ex-boyfriend's apparent fatal overdose. She didn't blame herself -- she feels she did everything she could to get him sober -- but it left her an emotional wreck. Making her evaluate her big decision more. And she started to believe she had rushed it.

And now a fan has started a GoFundMe for ‘homeless’ Pete Davidson

“Where will Pete Davidson live now that he and Ariana Grande have called off their engagement? One concerned fan started a GoFundMe account called “Pete Davidson Homeless” to raise money for the “SNL” star. He was previously residing in Grande’s $16 million Manhattan apartment”

Ariana’s only social media mention today is about her performance in the live performance of the musical Wicked, called A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, the singer tweeted this this message. It's believed she's playing the character of Elphaba.

She Tweeted "honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time, wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe #wicked15"