Two St. Louis Families to be Featured on Family Feud!

To say the Cook family is a fan of "The Feud" is an understatement.

Well if your family is like mine, I have some exciting news! Two St. Louis families will be featured on episodes of Steve Harvey's Family Feud!

THE MEMIC FAMILY from St. Louis episode will air on Tuesday September 18th

THE DAMICO FAMILY from Gray Summit episode will air Wednesday September 26th

This isn't the first time a St. Louis family has made it on the Family Fued stage.

Last year we interviewed the Siesener Family, and they even told us some of the behind the scenes secrets about Steve Harvey's stache!

Video of Paul&#039;s People: Family Feud

Catch the upcoming episodes on ABC Channel 30.