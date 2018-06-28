Trailer: The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Video of The House with a Clock in Its Walls - Official Trailer 2

The magical adventure tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle (Jack Black) in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town’s sleepy façade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.

Based on the beloved children’s classic written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey.

The movie will hit theaters September 21st.