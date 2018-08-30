Tragic Turn For 'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller

Have you seen Abby Lee Miller lately?

She has been hit with some horrible stuff one right on top of the other. Bankrupcy, prison and now, it’s being said that there’s a good chance she may never walk again.

“Abby has been trying to stay positive throughout this journey, but it’s been tough,” said a source “She’s getting a little stronger every day, but we don’t know if she’ll ever walk again.”

A second source says that Miller “is leaving rehab tomorrow to undergo more chemotherapy. Abby’s tough, and she continues to keep her spirits up as she focuses on her health.” Now this is a person who has always had a difficult time finding positivity. Her brand is pretty much made on that fact.

In April, one day after undergoing emergency surgery for what was initially thought to be a spinal infection, the 51-year-old — newly released from prison — was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – it’s a type of a cancer,” said Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who has been treating the star.

“We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation,” Dr. Melamed said at the time.

