Fans of the 2014 film Mean Girls often quote its memorable lines and it turns out that even Tina Fey has a favorite. "I don't know if its broadcast-able, but it's my favorite line--I usually say, 'It's not my fault that I have a heavy flow and a wide set vagina,'" she told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of the Broadway musical Mean Girls on Sunday.

