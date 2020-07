Home improvement during quarantine is different. For one thing, everyone is home to feel the love.

Second, there's the worry about a nice, but unknown person tracking through your home. How much of that can you allow? If your home is sold, you need to allow "a lot" of it. Just be ready to disinfect, no matter how vigilant the tradesman is.

Sewer repair startled me yesterday morn! Like an automatic rifle. Can you hear it? I STILL can.