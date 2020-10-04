The Link Between Trauma And Substance Abuse

I truly believe our lives are our lives. And we are free to make the choices we feel will serve us and our family best. And of course, our childhoods inform our adult choices - but it's not the whole picture.

I'm certainly not a therapist, but over the past 3 years, I've learned it's much more accurate to say most of us live our adult lives through the filter of our childhood "trauma." I understand if you disagree, but it all lies in the definition of TRAUMA. It's not only the scarring abuse kids endure, but "trauma" can be so many different things that shock our brains and nervous systems. It depends on the kid.

Many times damage like that can lead to risky behavior and substance abuse. That's where I come into this picture - a former substance abuser. I am so honored to be invited as a guest speaker in a very valuable summit on overcoming the many different forms of trauma today (10/4).

I hope you can check it out for a few minutes. The founder, Richa Badami, has an incredible story. She'll ALSO be my guest on the next episode of my podcast "Life After Lemons" on Radio.com

https://summit.richabadami.com/speaker/paulcook/