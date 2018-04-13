STUDY: Yoga in Schools May Help Kids With Anxiety

At a time when stress in U.S. schools is on the rise, the results of a new study hammer home what others have shown: that yoga in schools may be a great benefit to kids’ mental health.

The new study, from Tulane University, randomized third-graders who had some degree of anxiety to receive either a yoga and mindfulness intervention for eight weeks, or to receive usual care.

Kids who were given the yoga and mindfulness intervention improved in a couple of important measures, including psychosocial and emotional quality of life.

"The intervention improved psychosocial and emotional quality of life scores for students, as compared to their peers who received standard care," said study author Alessandra Bazzano in a statement. "We also heard from teachers about the benefits of using yoga in the classroom, and they reported using yoga more often each week, and throughout each day in class, following the professional development component of intervention."

She says that she and her team picked third grade because it’s a year where the material kids are required to learn is getting more complex and academic pressures are ramping up.

So the results of the new study aren’t totally surprising, but again, they add to the growing body of evidence showing how yoga and mindfulness can affect the developing brain, behavior, and mental health.

