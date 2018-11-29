Steph Curry Answers Little Girl's Shoe Request & More!
November 29, 2018
We already know Stephen Curry is the man on the court, but one little girl called him out on his own shoe game.
My daughter’s letter to Steph Curry. Her way of attempting to make a difference. Proud of her. #girlshooptoo #kicks #curry5 @stephencurry30 @ayeshacurry @underarmour
Of course, the professional that he is decided to respond with a hand written letter back to her and more!
Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018
STAHPP. Steph Curry... Man of the year?!