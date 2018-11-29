Steph Curry Answers Little Girl's Shoe Request & More!

November 29, 2018
Paul Cook
Steph Curry

USA Images

We already know Stephen Curry is the man on the court, but one little girl called him out on his own shoe game. 

My daughter’s letter to Steph Curry. Her way of attempting to make a difference. Proud of her. #girlshooptoo #kicks #curry5 @stephencurry30 @ayeshacurry @underarmour

A post shared by Chris Morrison (@morn24) on

Of course, the professional that he is decided to respond with a hand written letter back to her and more! 

STAHPP. Steph Curry... Man of the year?! 

 

