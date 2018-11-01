Starbucks Red Holiday Cups Are Back and Now Reusable!

Now that Halloween is over, Starbucks is ready for the most wonderful time of the year!

This year the popular red holiday cup will be back and eco-friendly.

It's truly the gift that keeps on giving. You can visit a Starbucks tomorrow (Nov. 2), and get the limited-edition Reusable Red Cup for free with the purchase of any holiday drink, and celebrate all season long!

“Also starting tomorrow, Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada will be decked for the holidays to mark the return of the seasonal flavors of Peppermint Mocha (back for a 16th year!), Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte, all available hot, iced and Frappuccino blended beverages,” the company said.

A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Nov 1, 2018 at 4:00am PDT

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. So don't forget to share this news with your friends!

Click here to read more!