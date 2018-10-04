St. Louis High School Students Build Tiny Home, Now Up for Auction

Sometimes less is more, and now you can own a tiny home that was made right here in St. Louis!

According to GovDeals, the Ritenour School District in St. Louis, Mo. is not only embracing tiny homes as an alternative housing option, but also as an educational tool for their students. In January 2018, students in the high school Geometry in Construction classes began building a tiny house to sell to the highest bidder. All proceeds will go back into funding the program.

Buyer is responsible for pick up and delivery of the tiny house. Sold “as-is” with no warranty of any kind.

Right now the minumm bid is $6,500.

You can bid on the house from now until Oct. 31 by visiting www.ritenourschools.org/tinyhouse. There will be an open house on Oct. 17 from 4-6 p.m.

