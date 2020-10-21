Southern Charmed Star Creates Home Designs

There have been some cool people on the Bravo series "Southern Charmed" like Cameron, Shep, and Chelsea. But for my money, it's socialite Patricia! She will hit ya right between the eyes with a great zinger here and there. She probably would have blasted me running around taking pics in front of her house in March.

Now she wants us to have some of her designs.

“You can do things on paper but then when you see the actual results of your work, it’s very exciting,” Altschul, 79, tells of the collection with HSN, which launches online today! (Wednesday)

“I think people are gonna have fun with it.”

So what does this stuff look like? Hopefully Craig's art-kit image throwpillows aren't amongst the offerings! Show talk!

Altschul says she wanted to create a line of “quality, expensive-looking products that could be done in a way that everybody could afford them.” The collection offers a wide range of pieces such as decorative throws and an iron bar cart all priced between $29.95 and $350.00.

The thirty years she spent traveling and working with legendary interior designer Mario Buatta (who dreamed up the interiors of her Charleston mansion) inspired much of Altschul’s collection.“I learned a lot from him in terms of design, scale, fabrics, color, texture, all of that,” she says. “He really was an expert in decorative art.”

She says she also consulted auction catalogs, magazines and interior design books for ideas while creating her own products.

The vibe is kind of "rich person beachy" to me. See examples of items.