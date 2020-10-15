Sinead O'Connor Agoraphobic and Starving Plea

Here's her plea:

“I’ve been secretly living with a physically paralyzing, trauma related case of acute low self-esteem for the last few years and months and weeks and am lately not eating because it’s made me so agoraphobic I can’t go to the shops. And I’m starving,” read one tweet from the account, which is under O’Connor’s Islamic name, Shuhanda Sadaqat.

The account said the Irish singer lives in a “very remote part of the country so take outs, and or grocery deliveries are not an option,” and asked followers if there is a meal delivery service for “people with mental health conditions whose ability to self care has been diminished.”

But Good news! By the next afternoon, the account tweeted that the 53-year-old had found a meal delivery service and was “replete and happy.”

I had to look up "replete": filled or well-supplied with something.

These times are scary for everyone. Those with mental illness are struggling even more according to our I'mListening.org presentation. The doctor (in many different words) said to be working on yourself, stay connected to people you love anyway you can, AND give yourself a break for operating at 60-70% what you're used to.