Shia "Kills It" With Sean Penn, Brad Pitt and Jen Aniston

This was the big NUGGET story this afternoon. Thursday night's table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High by A-listers.

There was just something about watching these iconic academy award winners smile and laugh about the commitment a lesser awarded actor (Shia) was making for the performance that had me smiling the whole time.

Oh, Sean Penn was there, but he didn't play Fast Times at Ridgemont High's James Spicoli, the role he made famous. That role went to Shia LaBeouf, and he took it very seriously. Shia memorized all of his lines (for this table READ) and brought great props too.

Readers included Penn as well as Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, Henry Golding and Ray Liotta. After the reading, Fast Times writer and director Cameron Crowe and Amy Heckerling stopped by to reminisce too.

If you wanna see it, it's here.