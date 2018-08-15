Secret Hollywood Nuggets That Lots of People Know

These are the rumors, some of them fact, that I find most intriguing. You may have heard whispers of most of them before. Are they all fact? Negative. So, I've assigned a FACT METER to show my level of belief. I'd love to see your score too.

Twilight’s Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Were Never More Than Friends

It was all for PR. “They love each other in real life too. Awww.” This is from online investigation and chatter. On the FACT METER out of 10 I give this one a 7 or 8.

Mathew Broderick Killed Two People

In 1987, when Matthew Broderick was riding high on the success of Ferris Bueller's Day Off and vacationing in Northern Ireland with Jennifer Grey, the star was speeding through the countryside when he veered into the wrong lane and collided with another car. He received multiple injuries, Jennifer Grey had whiplash, and the driver and passenger of the other car, Margaret Doherty and Anna Gallagher, were killed instantly. Initially Broderick was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and faced up to five years in prison, but he later received the lesser charge of careless driving and was fined only $175.From Jacob Shelton on Ranker.com FACT METER: 9 or 10

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Are in an Open Marriage and Will is Gay

Here’s what Jada said on a popular radio show: "Here’s the deal with that, At the end of the day, I’m not here to be anybody’s watcher. He’s a grown man. Here’s what I trust - I trust that the man that Will is, is a man of integrity. So, he’s got all the freedom in the world. As long as Will can look himself in the mirror and be okay, I’m good." (Howard Stern Show) FACT METER: 6

Leighton Meester, star of Gossip Girl Was Born In Prison

Why was she born in prison? Her criminal Mother Connie, was arrested for helping to smuggle 1,200-pound shipments of marijuana out of Jamaica. FACT METER: 7

Jack Nicholson’s Sister Was Really His MOTHER

The woman he thought was his sister, June Nicholson, was actually his mother. She had gotten pregnant at 16 by a random guy and instead of giving up her promising dancing career, June's mother raised Jack as her own son. By the time Nicholson discovered the this everyone was dead. FACT METER: 9

