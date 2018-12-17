Riverdale Star Done With The Misery on Twitter

Lili Reinhart is hoppin mad at the Twitter-punks!

The 22-year-old Riverdale actress updated her Instagram Stories Sunday to announce she's taking a break from Twitter (where she has 2.34 million followers).

I love how she gets right after the negative nellies!

"Do people on Twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to literally everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable? There's hate everywhere. But especially on Twitter. It's like a cesspool for evil 15-year-olds who don't know what the hell they're talking about and have nothing better to do," she complained. "Taking a break from that toxic site and the people on it who feel the need to attack me, my cast mates, my relationship and Riverdale."

"Hate to break it to you online trolls: Spreading your hate and overall negativity online won't make you any less miserable," added Reinhart, whose account was hacked in August. "K bye."

Lili is still gonna be busy with her social media stuff thou: on Instagram and Tumblr, and she hasn't deactivated her Twitter (yet)

