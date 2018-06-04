Request Your Favorite Movies on Netflix Now

Do you ever wish a specific movie or TV show was on Netflix?

You can now make your very own wish list of what you would like them to add!!

According to Mashable, one twitter user was disappointed that Netflix Philippines doesn't have Chelsea Peretti's stand-up special, One of the Greats.

On Sunday, Netflix Philippines replied with a link to its request page. WHO KNEW?!

You know the drill: https://t.co/G11xj04UWP — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) June 4, 2018

Most likely other people are wishing for your favorites too, so click here to request!