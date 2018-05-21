Queen Bey Now Owns A Church!

Praise Jesus! Queen Bey is now the owner of a church in New Orleans.

TMZ reports, that it is stone, 7,500 sq. ft, two bed, two bath, listed for a reasonable $850,000.

The listing addes that it affords many possibilities for redevelopment as a single, multi- family house, remaining as a Church, possibility of a commercial usage or many other possibilities.

Also the property ironically is in New Orleans near Solange’s house.

Beyoncé bought a church, a church of Beyoncé https://t.co/nTGcoaClj5 pic.twitter.com/M1hRMer6Lk — Jezebel (@Jezebel) May 20, 2018

Check out more pics inside HERE.