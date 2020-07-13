Quarantine BFFs! Katy Perry Asks Jen Aniston To Be Godmother of Baby

I feel like I let you down! I should have known this. I had no idea Katy Perry and THE Jennifer Aniston were friends! And they've been getting even closer during Covid.

So, according to Daily Mirror, one day Katy had a short chat with Orlando and decided to ask Jen if she would be the Godmother of her baby daughter? Evidently, Aniston got giggly and teary in saying "yes!"

"Katy and Jen are very close. During lockdown they went for socially-distanced walks, and spent lots of time catching up," a source told the publication. Per the D.M., (Katy) the 35-year-old and (Jen) the 43-year-old got something called "chuffed" after being asked. “She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her.”

And while nothing has been confirmed by Perry or Aniston as of yet, I believe the Friends star would make for a wonderful godmother (it isn’t the first time she’s been given the honor, after all). In fact, Aniston is already the godmother to pal and co-star Courteney Cox’s 16-year-old daughter, Coco.