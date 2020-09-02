PODCAST: Lance Hildebrand Shares Past in "Divorce Episode"

The DIVORCE EPISODE of LIFE AFTER LEMONS. It hasn't been easy getting my buddy Lance Hildebrand to talk about his past marriages... until now!

I believe there are important things to learn from him and his insight into maturity, marriage and self relience.

Also, I grabbed my wife to help me go through the boatload of celebrity divorces during these historic times. Clarkson, Cavallari, Hough and many more.

