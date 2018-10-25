'Pirates' Reboot Will Happen Without Johnny Depp!

No joke here! The Jack Sparrow we have come to love is no more.

We had been hearing Disney was quietly scoping out rebooting the Pirates of the Caribbean series, and that Depp might not be in the plan. But now I’m hearing that the big D is figuring out a respectful way to make the official announcement.

The screenwriter Stuart Beattie said it everything but press released.

Hard to believe that ‘Pirates’ is 15 years old! I think about all of the Jack Sparrow Halloween costumes I see on little people - (Sad emoji here)

As far as the “reboot” is concerned, Disney is talking to the writer of “Deadpool” to write the next installment. Does that come with lots of BLEEEPS?