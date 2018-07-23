Pete (of Pariana) Deletes His Instagram: Haters

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson both took an axe to their Instagram accounts Monday morning. What caused this?

From what I can tell, the last nail in Pete Davidson's Instagram account was him basically saying Ariana’s late grandpa was a cute grandparent. He called him a “Cutie.” Yeah, I know.

You might think this is a nice little compliment between 2 newly infatuated people but when you are THE newly infatuated couple (Pariana) it comes with millions more eyes and opinions. Some of them wonkyish in my book. They took Pete’s compliment on Instagram as making fun of his fiancé’s grandpa in an inappropriate way. (like I’m sure that would be a great play by him, come on weirdos!)

They said:

"wrong timing wtf"

"unnecessary af"

"leave"

He responded to the criticism by saying, "Are you guys all insane? i was talking about how cute her grandpa is. what's wrong with that? you guys will really look for anything to attack people. it's sad."

Eventually Pete Davidson must have decided he didn’t want to deal with this crap anymore, cuz we all know crap is whack! He went to that scary place that says "Delete Account?" and he hit "YES!" Almost at the same time, Ariana turned off all the comments for her Instagram account.

So I ask you, do you think like most every very popular celebrity out there with also cancel their accounts soon because answering to the weird criticism and judgement is all so not worth it?