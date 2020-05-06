Paul's Secret Weapon For His Home Broadcasts

During this difficult time of social distancing people have said things like "it's so cool that you can do your show from your home." But some folks ask "But how do you play the music?"

So, I thought I would give a peak behind the camera, at my secret weapon. DJ It'sColdnHere spins the Y98 tunes every afternoon from upstairs in our attic. Sometimes she gets a bit salty when we're trying to coordinate the music and talk, and if the thermostat is too chilly.