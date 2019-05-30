Paul's Boston Radio Debut After Game 2

Thank you Carl Gunnarsson! St. Louis Blues Win!

After game one I was starting to worry I had made a mistake agreeing on a little radio wager with Mix's Gregg Daniels on the Stanley Cup Finals. But after Gunnar's sizzling overtime rip, the sounds of Laura Branigan are oh so sweet. I hope I continue to be an annoying presence on those New England airwaves for the next week and a half!

Gregg has a team of brawlers on his show with him. So I had to bring in OL' One Eye Hildebrand from the "traffic center" in case it gets ugly. Just look at that Blue Steel. Confused? Listen below. Let's Go Blues!