Paul Zooms with POWFU

You've heard it, the song may have even stopped you in your tracks. "What's that?" It's Deathbed (Coffee For Your Head) the creation of Powfu and with some sampling from a London artist, Beabadoobie. Great names right?

Powfu created Deathbed from his Bedroom, not a studio. He's also the son of a well known muscian from The Faber Drive, Dave Faber. We chatted about what it's like to get thrown into stardom straight from your bedroom (at your parents house), and we nerd out on Outer Banks on Netflix.

PS. My wife's gonna kill me for wearing a dirty hat to chat.