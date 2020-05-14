Noah Cyrus Talks To Paul About Mental Illness and Body Image

And About Being Miley's Little Sister (But Don't Ask Her)

May 14, 2020
Paul Cook
Shows
Uncategorized

Noah Cyrus is a compelling young 20-year old. There's great soul and pain in her hit "July" performed with Leon Bridges on Y98.

I got to have a Zoom chat with her this week to talk about her new album out tomorrow (Friday.) She zoomed around her back yard corralling her 4 dogs while effortlessly touching on the enormously powerful issues girls her age deal with: body image, mental illness and figuring out what you want.

And yep, she talks about being Miley Cyrus's little sister and shares a very poignant story about her dad (Billy Ray Cyrus.) I really like Noah Cyrus.

Noah Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
billy ray cyrus
Paul Cook
July
mental illness