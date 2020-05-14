Noah Cyrus Talks To Paul About Mental Illness and Body Image

Noah Cyrus is a compelling young 20-year old. There's great soul and pain in her hit "July" performed with Leon Bridges on Y98.

I got to have a Zoom chat with her this week to talk about her new album out tomorrow (Friday.) She zoomed around her back yard corralling her 4 dogs while effortlessly touching on the enormously powerful issues girls her age deal with: body image, mental illness and figuring out what you want.

And yep, she talks about being Miley Cyrus's little sister and shares a very poignant story about her dad (Billy Ray Cyrus.) I really like Noah Cyrus.