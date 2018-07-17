Nickelodeon Announces “Rugrats” Series Revival & Feature Film

Viacom announced Monday its reviving the beloved children's television series Rugrats for a 26-episode season at Nickelodeon, as well as a new live-action feature film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series and movie will feature new adventures with original characters Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica, as well as some new faces. Production on the animated series is already underway, while the film is being penned by David Goodman and is scheduled for release on November 13, 2020. The original Rugrats series aired on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 2004.

Video of The Rugrats Movie (1998) Teaser (VHS Capture)